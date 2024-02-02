Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Shine on road price in Shimoga starts from Rs. 98,170.
The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Shimoga.
The lowest price model is Honda
Honda Shine on road price in Shimoga starts from Rs. 98,170.
The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Shimoga.
The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2.
Visit your nearest
Honda Shine dealers and showrooms in Shimoga for best offers.
Honda Shine on road price breakup in Shimoga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Shimoga, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Shimoga and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Shimoga.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 98,170 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price