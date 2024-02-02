Saved Articles

Honda Shine On Road Price in Batala

Shine Price in Batala

Honda Shine on road price in Batala starts from Rs. 88,460. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 92,890 in Batala.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Shine Drum OBD2₹ 88,460
Honda Shine Disc OBD2₹ 92,890
Honda Shine Variant Wise Price List in Batala

Drum OBD2
₹ 88,458*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Disc OBD2
₹ 92,892*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Honda Shine News

Activa & Shine help Honda register 38% growth in January 2024
2 Feb 2024
Activa & Shine help Honda register 38% growth in January 2024
2 Feb 2024
The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
20 Oct 2023
The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
17 Oct 2023
The Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback gets a new Shine variant in Indonesia with more features over and above the Feel variant with the Vibe pack
Citroen E-C3 gets upgraded Shine trim in Indonesia, India launch likely this year
24 Aug 2023
Honda Activa
Activa and Shine help Honda increase sales to 3,24,093 units in June 2023
4 Jul 2023
Honda Shine Videos

The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
