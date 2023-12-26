Saved Articles

HT Auto
Honda Hornet 2.0 On Road Price in Hoskote

Honda Hornet 2.0 On Road Price in Hoskote

1.73 - 1.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hoskote
Hornet 2.0 Price in Hoskote

Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 1.78 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.73 Lakhs in Hoskote. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Hornet 2.0 STD₹ 1.78 Lakhs
Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition₹ 1.73 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Hornet 2.0 Variant Wise Price List in Hoskote

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
184.40 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,522
RTO
27,677
Insurance
11,353
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Hoskote)
1,77,552
EMI@3,816/mo
Repsol Edition
₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
184.4 cc
View breakup

Honda Hornet 2.0 News

Honda Hornet 2.0 features a new engine, chassis and body panels. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
Honda Hornet 2.0 road test review: Sporty commuter for the millennials
26 Dec 2023
The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
21 Sept 2023
Honda Hornet 2.0 in Matte Sangria Red Metallic colour scheme. Other colours on offer are Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.
2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 launched: 5 things to know
29 Aug 2023
Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
Honda Hornet 2.0 updated with OBD2-compliant engine; costs 1.39 lakh
28 Aug 2023
Both motorcycles have an aggressive naked streetfighter design.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?
21 Jun 2023
View all
 Honda Hornet 2.0 News

Honda Hornet 2.0 Videos

Honda Hornet 2.0: Road test review
Honda Hornet 2.0: Road test review
19 Dec 2020
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
View all
 

