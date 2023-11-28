Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price in Hoskote starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Bajaj Pulsar N160 dealers and showrooms in Hoskote for best offers. Bajaj Pulsar N160 on road price breakup in Hoskote includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Hoskote, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Hoskote and TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Hoskote. Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS ₹ 1.67 Lakhs