Bajaj Pulsar N160 & N150 with Bluetooth & new instrument cluster teased

Bajaj Auto is working on updating the Pulsar N160 and the N150 with a new instrument cluster that will support Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycles have already started reaching a few dealerships and will be officially launched soon. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 costs ₹1.18 lakh ex-showroom, while the Pulsar N160 is priced at ₹1.30 lakh ex-showroom. There is a possibility that the motorcycles receive a small price hike with the introduction of new features.

The new digital instrument cluster will come with a blacked-out instrument cluster that can be controlled via a button on the left switch gear. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

Unfortunately, the analogue tachometer is now gone and is replaced by a new digital unit that is placed horizontally. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone.

Apart from this, there would be no changes to the motorcycles. Bajaj Pulsar N150 will continue to come with a 149.68 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 14.3 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.5 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar N150 will go directly against the Yamaha FZS-FI V3, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Hero Xtreme 160R.

On the other hand, the Pulsar N160 uses a 164.82 air-oil cooled engine that produces 15.8 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 14.65 Nm. It also uses a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj Pulsar N160 competes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Yamaha FZ-S Fi V4.

