Honda CBR650R on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers.
Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CBR650R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Kanpur, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Kanpur and Suzuki GSX S750 starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs
