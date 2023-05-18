HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hero Lectro C5X Left Side View
View all Images

HERO LECTRO C5X

Launched in Feb 2022

₹38,999**Ex-showroom price
C5X Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 24.91 kmph

C5X: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 58.82 km

C5X: 30.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.05 hrs

C5X: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.04 kwh

C5X: 0.21 kwh

Hero Lectro C5X
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Hero Lectro C5X Variants
Hero Lectro C5X price starts at ₹ 38,999
1 Variant Available
STD₹38,999*
250 W
25 kmph
30 km
Seat Type: Single
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero Lectro C5X Images

7 images
Hero Lectro C5X Specifications and Features

Body TypeCycles
Battery Capacity0.21 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range30 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Hero Lectro C5X comparison with similar bikes

Hero Lectro C5X
Essel Energy GET 1
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
YUKIE Yuvee
Evolet Pony
₹38,999*
₹37,500*
₹39,880*
₹42,850*
₹34,999*
₹44,385*
₹39,499*
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
30 km
Range
40-50 km
Range
75 km
Range
65 km
Range
50 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
60-65 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hero Lectro Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Gandhi cycle
40 NEW MARKET, TILAK NAGAR,NEW DELHI,Delhi 110018
+91 - 9716184461
J.K. Cycles
F-17/167, SECTOR-8,ROHINI,DELHI,Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818931405
Durga Cycles
A-3/316, BLOCK A 3,PASCHIM VIHAR,OPPOSITE PETROL PUMP,Delhi 110063
+91 - 9911075111
J.K. Cycles
A 53 - 54 - SEWAK PARK, UTTAMNAGAR,NEW DELHI,Delhi 110059
+91 - 9911102043
Goyal Bikes
A-13 MAIN KANJHAWALA ROAD, BUDH VIHAR,DELHI,Delhi 110086
+91 - 9811266352
Popular Hero Lectro Bikes

Hero Lectro C5X EMI

STD
250 W | 25 kmph | 30 km
₹ 38,999*
STD
250 W | 25 kmph | 30 km
₹38,999*
EMI ₹649.46/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Cycles Bikes
Cycles Bikes Under 50000
