Launched in Feb 2022
Category Average: 24.91 kmph
C5X: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 58.82 km
C5X: 30.0 km
Category Average: 5.05 hrs
C5X: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.04 kwh
C5X: 0.21 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Battery Capacity
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|30 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
Hero Lectro C5X
₹38,999*
₹37,500*
₹39,880*
₹42,850*
₹34,999*
₹44,385*
₹39,499*
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
30 km
Range
40-50 km
Range
75 km
Range
65 km
Range
50 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
60-65 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|C5X vs GET 1
|C5X vs eGo LA
|C5X vs Eagle-100(4.8)
|C5X vs T-Rex-Air
|C5X vs Yuvee
|C5X vs Pony
Popular Hero Lectro Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price