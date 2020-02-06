HT Auto
Evolet Pony Specifications

Evolet Pony starting price is Rs. 39,499 in India. Evolet Pony is available in 2 variant and
39,499 - 59,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Evolet Pony Specs

Evolet Pony comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Pony starts at Rs. 39,499 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Evolet Pony sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Evolet Pony Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Classic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1800 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Height
750 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm
Width
400 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Mobile app connectivity
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

Evolet Pony Alternatives

Velev Motors VEV 01

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500 Onwards
Pony vs VEV 01
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

31,880 Onwards
Pony vs Ujaas eZy
Hero Lectro C8

Hero Lectro C8

32,499 Onwards
Pony vs C8
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

34,880 - 43,974
Pony vs Ujaas eGo LA
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Onwards
Evolet Pony Variants & Price List

Evolet Pony price starts at ₹ 39,499 and goes upto ₹ 59,500 (Ex-showroom). Evolet Pony comes in 2 variants. Evolet Pony top variant price is ₹ 49,499.

EZ
39,499*
250 W
Classic
49,499*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

