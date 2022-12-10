Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBMWS 1000 RROn Road Price in Jaipur

BMW S 1000 RR On Road Price in Jaipur

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

S 1000 RR Price in Jaipur

BMW S 1000 RR on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 23.41 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW S 1000 RR top variant goes up to Rs. 28.49 Lakhs in Jaipur. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW S 1000 RR STD BS6₹ 23.41 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR Pro BS6₹ 25.68 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6₹ 28.49 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW S 1000 RR Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

STD BS6
₹23.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,50,000
RTO
3,29,812
Insurance
42,123
Accessories Charges
19,500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
23,41,435
EMI@50,327/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Pro BS6
₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
View breakup
Pro M Sport BS6
₹28.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
View breakup

BMW S 1000 RR Alternatives

UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs
Check Custom1250 details
View similar Bikes
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Delhi
Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki Z900 RS

16.47 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Z900 RS Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob

15.99 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Harley Davidson Street Bob Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Brutale 800 details
View similar Bikes

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

BMW S 1000 RR News

The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
The new BMW S 1000 RR is one of the most anticipated litre-class sportsbike that broke cover at the India Bike Week 2022 ahead of scheduled launch on December 10.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
9 Dec 2022
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has been showcased at India Bike Week 2022 in Goa
2023 BMW S 1000 RR showcased at IBW 2022 ahead of launch this month
3 Dec 2022
The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR litre-class motorcycle is all set to arrive with more power and tech
2023 BMW S 1000 RR to be launched in India on December 10
23 Nov 2022
BMW S 1000 RR produces 206 hp and 113 Nm.&nbsp;
2023 BMW S 1000 RR is more powerful and aerodynamic than ever
30 Sept 2022
View all
 BMW S 1000 RR News

BMW Videos

The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
27 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto 300SR

2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details