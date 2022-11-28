



Features



Bikes under 2 lakhs have a wide variety of features that make riding easier. The engines are all fuel injected while the braking system involves disk brakes. Modern technology like Bluetooth connectivity, slipper clutch, digital instrument cluster, mobile charging port, hands-free navigation and ABS are all included in some of these bikes and scooters.



Brands Making Bikes Under 2 Lakhs



Brands that make bikes and scooters under 2 lakhs are Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield, Vespa, TVS, Jawa, Aprilia, and Hero. Electric vehicle brands under this segment include Komaki, One Moto, Odysse, Birla, PURE, Kabira Mobility, One Electric, Revolt, Avera, Ather, Okinawa, and Joy e-bike among others.

Bikes Under 2 Lakhs Price List (2023) in India
Model Name Price
TVS Apache RTR 160 ₹ 1 - 1.11 Lakhs
TVS iQube Electric ₹ 1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 180 ₹ 1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak ₹ 1 - 1.45 Lakhs

The price range of 1 lakhs to 2 lakhs have some of the best scooters and bikes available in India. These are often some of the most sold vehicles in India too.The bikes and scooters in this budget have iconic designs depending