The price range of 1 lakhs to 2 lakhs have some of the best scooters and bikes available in India. These are often some of the most sold vehicles in India too.

Design & Performance

The bikes and scooters in this budget have iconic designs depending

  • demo

    • TVS Apache RTR 160

    Add to Compare
    ₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    159.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS iQube Electric

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    78.0 Kmph75.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    159.0 cc 53.32 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Apache RTR 180

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    177.0 cc 41.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Bajaj Chetak

    Add to Compare
    ₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    80.0 Kmph95.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hero Xtreme 160R

    Add to Compare
    ₹1 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    163.0 cc 55.47 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon

  • demo

    Hero Xtreme 200S

    Add to Compare
    ₹1 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    199.0 cc 40.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    GT Force Drive Plus

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    M2GO Civitas

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    85.0 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.05 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    160.0 cc 40.6 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    149.0 cc 49.31 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Ather Energy Ather 450X

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    80.0 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    LML Star

    ₹1 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Jul 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Lambretta V125

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    124.0 cc 40.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    EeVe Forseti

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    70 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Hero eMaestro

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Evolet Raptor

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Apr 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    EeVe Tesoro

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    100 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    85 Kmph160.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Okinawa Oki100

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    150.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Simple Energy One

    ₹1 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Expected Launch in Apr 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Emote Electric Surge

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    120 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    100 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300

    ₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    293.0 cc 35.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    Bajaj Pulsar 180

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.07 - 1.18 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    178.0 cc 42.0 kmpl

