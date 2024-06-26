RUV 350PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

BGAUSS RUV 350 Red Colour

₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2433
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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RUV 350 Red Colour

Red

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BGauss RUV 350 Images

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