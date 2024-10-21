HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
View all Images

BAJAJ Pulsar N125

Launched in Oct 2024

4.0
6 Reviews
₹94,707 - 98,707**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Pulsar N125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.8 cc

Pulsar N125: 124.58 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 61.97 kmpl

Pulsar N125: 55-60 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 12.39 ps

Pulsar N125: 12.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 102.0 kmph

Pulsar N125: 112.0 kmph

View all Pulsar N125 Specs and Features

About Bajaj Pulsar N125

Latest Update

  • Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
  • Bajaj Pulsar N125 on mind? Here are all the features it offers

    • Bajaj Pulsar N125 Price:

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Price: Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced between Rs. 94,707 - 98,707 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variants
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 price starts at ₹ 94,707 and goes up to ₹ 98,707 (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    LED Disc₹94,707*
    124.58 cc
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    LED Disc BT₹98,707*
    124.58 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Images

    22 images
    View All Pulsar N125 Images

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Colours

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Ebony black - cocktail wine red
    Ebony black - purple fury
    Pewter grey-citrus rush
    Ebony black
    Carribean blue
    Cocktail wine red
    Pearl metallic white

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power12 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage60 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.58 cc
    Max Speed112 kmph
    View all Pulsar N125 specs and features

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 comparison with similar bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N125
    Hero Xtreme 125R
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
    TVS Raider
    Hero Xtreme 160R
    Oben Rorr EZ
    ₹94,707*
    ₹96,425*
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*
    ₹85,010*
    ₹1.12 Lakhs*
    ₹89,999*
    User Rating
    4.5
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    88 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    11.55 PS
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    8.37kW
    Power
    15 PS
    Power
    -
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    11.2 Nm
    Torque
    14 Nm
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Engine
    124.58 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    124.45 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    125 kg
    Kerb Weight
    136 kg
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2009 mm
    Length
    2012 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    2101 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Gurunanak Bajaj @ Pul Prahladpur
    C - 199, Mehrauli - Badarpur Rd, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 8851652946
    JSB Autocars Private Limited
    A61 Gulab Nagar , Najafgarh Road , Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Second Floor, 254-A, Masjid Moth,South Extension Part Ii, Delhi 110001
    BAGGA LINK SERVICE LTD
    Delhi[State Code:07] 9/55 A Kirti Nagar Ind Area, Delhi 110001
    Baggalink Bajaj
    Near Rithala Metro Station, New Delhi., Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9910399139
    DEWAN BAJAJ
    138, Main Road, Gazipur,(Near Bharat Petrol Pump), Delhi 110096
    +91 - 9810866845
    See All Bajaj Dealers in Delhi

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Videos

    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 first ride review: The baby Pulsar is a fun little package
    21 Oct 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
    21 Oct 2024

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    View all Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    LED Disc
    124.58 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹ 94,707*
    LED Disc
    124.58 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹94,707*
    LED Disc BT
    124.58 cc | 12 PS @ 8500 rpm
    ₹98,707*
    EMI ₹1696.47/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    1
    Its a beast bike
    Loving this bike so far. This is one the finest bike I ever drove and i recommend thi everyone for good mileage, and experience.By: Suhail (Oct 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    N125 Pulsar: Power Meets Stunning Design
    ### Title: "N125 Pulsar: Power Meets Stunning Design" The newly launched N125 Pulsar bike impresses with its striking design and powerful performance. Its aggressive stance, sharp lines, and eye-catching graphics make it a head-turner on the road. The lightweight chassis enhances maneuverability, while the robust engine delivers thrilling acceleration and a smooth ride, effortlessly tackling city commutes and open roads alike. The attention to detail in the design, including LED headlights and a sleek tail, adds a modern touch that sets it apart. Overall, the N125 Pulsar is a perfect fusion of power and aesthetics, making it an exceptional choice for riders who crave both performance and style. This bike truly embodies the Pulsar legacy!By: Daud (Oct 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Why choose the bajaj Pulsar N125
    The Bajaj pulsar N125 stands out as a premier choice in the 125CC category. Its 124.45 cc engine ensures smooth and responsive performance, ideal for both urban commuting and occasional highway journeys. The digital analog instrument cluster and single- channel ABS significantly enhance safety and functionality. With a well-padded seat and ergonomic design, comfort in unparalleled. Priced between 90,000 and 100000 RS, it offers exceptional value, surpassing rivals like the Hero Glamor and Honda SP 123. I opted for the Pulsar N125 due to its stylish design dependable performance, and affordability. Its robust build quality ensures long-term reliability making it a wise investment. By: Veen (Oct 11, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for everyone in every place
    It's overall a nice budget bike with proper mileage. Look is also nice and safest among this price compared to other brandsBy: Vishal Prasad (Oct 6, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Lion of Indian Road
    Bajaj day by day provide unique future and play strong in Indian market Bajaj gives you looks performance safety and allBy: Goutam panwar (Oct 4, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Pricing and Value
    Bajaj has positioned the Pulsar N125 competitively, offering excellent value for money. It is priced to attract both budget-conscious buyers and those looking for a reliable and stylish daily commuter. The bike's robust build quality and extensive service network further enhance its appeal.By: Satya Prakash Prasad (Jul 4, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Expert Review

    By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

    This is the new Bajaj Pulsar N125. It’s the latest sports commuter in the 125 cc segment taking on the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R. The new Pulsar N125 differs from the classic Pulsar 125 and the sportier Pulsar NS125. It is also the smallest Pulsar in the N Series but carves an identity of its own.

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 New Styling

    The new N125 gets a newly developed chassis. Styling differs from the bigger Pulsar N models while retaining the same brand ethos. The triangular LED headlamp looks sharp with the additional cowl on either side. The fuel tank looks bulbous and muscular, reminiscent of the larger-capacity Pulsar models. The fuel tank shrouds add to the motorcycle's visual heft, giving it the styling of a much bigger motorcycle.

    READ MORE

