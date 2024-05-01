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AFTEK MOTORS Elmo Blue Colour

₹1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2230
4.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Elmo Blue Colour

Blue
Blue

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