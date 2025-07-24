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AFTEK MOTORS Elmo Mileage

₹1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2230
4.0
1
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Aftek Motors Elmo Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 3 kWh offers a range of 90-135 km.
Battery CapacityRange
3 kWh90-135 km

Aftek Motors Elmo Variants Wise Mileage

Aftek Motors Elmo price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Elmo STD
90-135 km Range (Company Claimed)
75 kmph
₹1.1 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Aftek Motors Elmo Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Range: 120 km
Check OffersFlex RangeElmovsFlex
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
+12
Range: 113-153 km
Check OffersChetak RangeElmovsChetak
Joy e-bike Mihos

Joy e-bike Mihos

1.08 Lakhs
Range: 130 km
Check OffersMihos RangeElmovsMihos
Numeros Diplos Max

Numeros Diplos Max

1.1 Lakhs
Range: 140 km
Check OffersDiplos Max RangeElmovsDiplos Max
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
 
Alert Me When Launched EL01 DetailsView upcoming Bikes
Okaya EV Faast

Okaya EV Faast

1.09 - 1.1 Lakhs
Range: 120-160 km
Check OffersFaast RangeElmovsFaast

Aftek Motors Elmo Visual Comparison

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Aftek Motors Elmo User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Street fighter
Scooter is well educated and well balance in street which is comfortable for riding a long range which is very important to comfort in scooter that's why it is good for long run.
By: Dhananjay (Jul 24, 2025)
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