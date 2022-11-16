How to take care of your CNG car: Key tips

CNG kits should be installed from authorised dealers only, as it is a matter of safety of the vehicle and the occupants as well.

With the significant rise in petrol and diesel prices across India, CNG has become the most cost-effective fuel for vehicles. CNG, or Compressed Natural Gas, is not only an environment-friendly fuel for vehicles but an affordable one too. CNG-powered vehicles have proven to offer better fuel efficiency and thus help save on fuel costs for vehicle owners. The CNG-powered vehicles are one type of hybrid powertrain-equipped model, as they can run on both petrol and CNG. While the number of CNG fuelling stations is yet to catch up with the number of conventional petrol and diesel refuelling stations, the number of CNG pumps is increasing, keeping pace with the demand for gaseous fuel.

Currently, there are more than 200 CNG stations across India run by IOAGPL, a collaboration between Indian Oil and Adani Gas Limited. Other fuel marketing companies too have their respective CNG stations across the country, which are increasingly boosting the demand for the fuel. In recent times, powered by the surge in petrol and diesel prices, demands for CNG cars have increased substantially. While several vehicle owners have been opting to convert their petrol cars into CNG ones by retrofitting with CNG kits, automakers too are increasingly focusing on launching CNG cars. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Toyota have already introduced their respective models with factory-fitted CNG kits.

Speaking about taking care of CNG cars, they require special attention just like any other petrol and diesel-powered vehicle. Here are some handy tips for maintaining your CNG car.

Opt for authorised CNG kits only

Several car manufacturers have launched their respective CNG cars, which are better and more reliable; if you plan to convert your petrol-powered car into a CNG one, it is important to opt for an authorised CNG kit from an OEM-certified dealer only. Avoid installing local or non-branded CNG kits in your car. They might be cheaper than authorised ones, but they are likely to compromise the safety of the vehicle and your life.

Inspect and clean air filters regularly

Checking and replacing the air filter at regular intervals is a crucial step in taking care of the CNG car. The air filter ensures the smooth functioning of the engine as it prevents dust, dirt and other elements from entering the powertrain system. A clean air filter not only ensures the smooth functioning of the engine but improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle as well. Hence, always inspect and clean the air filter at regular intervals.

Check for CNG tank leaks

CNG is a highly combustible fuel, just like petrol or diesel. This highly flammable fuel is gaseous and highly prone to evaporation. A tiny leak in the CNG tank could be fatal to the safety of the vehicle and its occupants. Hence, always check for any leakages during the maintenance of the CNG car. Although natural gas is colourless and odourless, but you can check for leakage by yourself. Some fuel marketing companies give their CNG a pungent smell to make it easy to detect a leak. If you find any such smell, don't hesitate to call a CNG mechanic immediately.

Inspect spark plugs regularly

Spark plugs are one of the critical components of a car's engine, as they are responsible for the combustion of the CNG. It is always advisable to make sure proper functioning of the spark plugs of the car. Inspecting them regularly and replacing them whenever required is a crucial step when it comes to taking care of the CNG car. Always opt for high-quality, CNG-compatible spark plugs from branded and authorised dealers. Don't jeopardize your safety by opting for local and cheaper spark plugs that may be low quality. Such low-quality spark plugs can cause fire or damage the car's engine. It is suggested that you should change spark plugs every six months.

