How to check a used motorcycle or scooter before buying

The buyer should check for a few things thoroughly before deciding on buying a used motorcycle or scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 05:58 PM
Two-wheelers including both motorcycles and scooters are finding an increasing demand as the preference for personal mobility has been growing fast. Also, the gradual recovery of the economic situation in India too is playing a key role in this growth story. While new motorcycles and scooters are finding an increasing number of takers, used two-wheelers too are witnessing rising demands.

Buying a used motorcycle or scooter can be a tricky affair, just like buying a used car. Here are a few tips that you should check and follow while opting for buying a pre-owned motorcycle or scooter.

Purpose of purchase and research

You must be determined about the purpose of purchasing a two-wheeler. If you are looking for a motorcycle or scooter for daily commuting, then you should choose a model that is fuel-efficient and requires less maintenance. If you are looking for a motorcycle for long joy rides, then you should opt for a model that has a powerful engine and an aerodynamic and ergonomic design. After deciding on the purpose thorough research is required. Check for the dealers or resellers who sell used two-wheelers. Also, check on the online market platforms for individual sellers.

Check and take a test ride

Don't judge the book by its cover. In this case, the motorcycle or scooter by its look. Before making any purchase decision check the bike thoroughly for any defects that would give you trouble later. It is always best to check it in daylight. There are a few basic things, which you should check while planning to buy a used motorcycle or scooter. Check for any kind of oil leakage or spillage around the engine, any corrosion in the frame, any smoke from the engine or any unusual sound from it, and smoothness of the clutch and brake. Also, check for the functionality of switches, lights and self-starter. Check wheels and tyres for any cracks, wear and tears. It is advised that you check the chassis number of the model and match the number on the plate and engine. After checking all these, don't forget to take a test ride to understand the performance of the machine.

Check all documents

Another basic step to follow is checking all the documents related to the motorcycle or scooter. Buying it without proper documents can land you in legal soup. The documents you should check before buying a used motorcycle or scooter include the registration certificate with the correct engine and chassis number, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, sales receipt or purchase invoice. Apart from that, also check the Form 28, 29 and 30 issued by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) along with the NOC if the vehicle is transferred from one RTO to another. Check for the servicing related documents as well. Also, make sure the two-wheeler's insurance should be transferred in your name.

Price negotiation

After completing all the previous steps, if you are satisfied, then you should go for price negotiation in case you are not agreeing with the seller's quoted price. You should check the current price of the two-wheeler in the market from which you can deduct the default depreciation, wear and tear cost and any other expense that you may have to incur after buying. After both the seller and buyer agree on the price, the purchase process can be concluded easily.

