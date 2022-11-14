HT Auto
Home How-to How To Save Money With Your Cng Car: Easy And Useful Tricks

How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

CNG is used vehemently across India by passenger vehicles, but lack of options and low number of refuelling stations still act as a barrier for the growth of this fuel option.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 11:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.

CNG, or Compressed Natural Gas, is a gaseous fuel and is a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly Methane. CNG is natural gas compressed to a pressure of 200-250 Kg/cm². Thus, the compressed form of natural gas is used as a vehicle fuel. CNG is considered a more cost-effective fuel compared to petrol or diesel. In terms of pricing as well, CNG is  However, there are still some tips and tricks that should be followed to make sure optimum fuel efficiency from the gaseous fuel. Hence, if you use a CNG-powered car, here are some key steps that save you precious fuel and money.

Also Read : How to book an Ola electric scooter online?

Avoid overfilling the CNG tank

Avoid filling the CNG tank completely or over the top, as additional gas would simply slop around or disperse out. An overfilled tank may cause the gas to ooze out, wasting precious fuel. Just like a petrol or diesel car is not recommended to be overfilled, a CNG tank too should not be overfilled with gas.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹8.35Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Avoid using AC or heater extensively

Just like petrol or diesel cars, overusing air conditioners or heaters in a CNG car can impact on fuel consumption. Make sure ACs or heaters are on to a minimum extent, as ACs or heaters consume ample amounts of energy. With ACs or heaters on, a CNG car's fuel consumption increases dramatically, which is quite similar to a petrol or diesel car. In such situations, the fuel consumption of the CNG car can impact on overall fuel bill of the owner.

Always tight CNG gas lead

CNG gas may evaporate from the fuel tank if there is some passage or leakage in the gas lead. Make sure the gas lead is tightly sealed. Also, make sure to park the vehicle in the shade or under a tree so the sunlight directly impacts the car and reduces the chances of CNG gas evaporation.

Always maintain tyre pressure

Irrespective of fuel type, tyre pressure plays a key role in ensuring optimum fuel efficiency. Lower air pressure in a tyre means increased pressure on the powertrain resulting in higher fuel consumption. Therefore, always maintain the tyre pressure to the OEM-suggested optimum level.

Keep the engine tuned up

Always keep the engine tuned for better performance and optimum fuel efficiency. A maltreated powertrain can malfunction and result in a lack of fuel efficiency.

Change air filters at regular intervals

Always inspect air filters and change them at regular intervals. In case the air filter is blocked with dirt or dust, the powertrain consumes a higher amount of fuel and results in lesser performance.

 

How to save CNG fuel bill
Step 1 :

Avoid overfilling the CNG tank

Step 2 :

Avoid using AC or heater extensively

Step 3 :

Always tight CNG gas lead

Step 4 :

Always maintain tyre pressure

Step 5 :

Keep the engine tuned up

Step 6 :

Change air filters at regular intervals

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 11:59 AM IST
TAGS: CNG car CNG
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for ₹34 lakh?
Would you buy BYD Atto 3 EV for 34 lakh?
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
Chinese car giant launches new EV in India, more expensive than Fortuner
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city