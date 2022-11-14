How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

CNG is used vehemently across India by passenger vehicles, but lack of options and low number of refuelling stations still act as a barrier for the growth of this fuel option.

CNG, or Compressed Natural Gas, is a gaseous fuel and is a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly Methane. CNG is natural gas compressed to a pressure of 200-250 Kg/cm². Thus, the compressed form of natural gas is used as a vehicle fuel. CNG is considered a more cost-effective fuel compared to petrol or diesel. In terms of pricing as well, CNG is However, there are still some tips and tricks that should be followed to make sure optimum fuel efficiency from the gaseous fuel. Hence, if you use a CNG-powered car, here are some key steps that save you precious fuel and money.

Avoid overfilling the CNG tank

Avoid filling the CNG tank completely or over the top, as additional gas would simply slop around or disperse out. An overfilled tank may cause the gas to ooze out, wasting precious fuel. Just like a petrol or diesel car is not recommended to be overfilled, a CNG tank too should not be overfilled with gas.

Avoid using AC or heater extensively

Just like petrol or diesel cars, overusing air conditioners or heaters in a CNG car can impact on fuel consumption. Make sure ACs or heaters are on to a minimum extent, as ACs or heaters consume ample amounts of energy. With ACs or heaters on, a CNG car's fuel consumption increases dramatically, which is quite similar to a petrol or diesel car. In such situations, the fuel consumption of the CNG car can impact on overall fuel bill of the owner.

Always tight CNG gas lead

CNG gas may evaporate from the fuel tank if there is some passage or leakage in the gas lead. Make sure the gas lead is tightly sealed. Also, make sure to park the vehicle in the shade or under a tree so the sunlight directly impacts the car and reduces the chances of CNG gas evaporation.

Always maintain tyre pressure

Irrespective of fuel type, tyre pressure plays a key role in ensuring optimum fuel efficiency. Lower air pressure in a tyre means increased pressure on the powertrain resulting in higher fuel consumption. Therefore, always maintain the tyre pressure to the OEM-suggested optimum level.

Keep the engine tuned up

Always keep the engine tuned for better performance and optimum fuel efficiency. A maltreated powertrain can malfunction and result in a lack of fuel efficiency.

Change air filters at regular intervals

Always inspect air filters and change them at regular intervals. In case the air filter is blocked with dirt or dust, the powertrain consumes a higher amount of fuel and results in lesser performance.

