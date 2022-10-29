HT Auto
Home How-to How To Book An Ola Electric Scooter Online?

How to book an Ola electric scooter online?

Ola Electric is following online sale model, they do not have traditional dealerships but a customer can get a test ride if he or she wants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 22:03 PM
The S1 Air is the latest offering from Ola Electric.
The S1 Air is the latest offering from Ola Electric.
The S1 Air is the latest offering from Ola Electric.
The S1 Air is the latest offering from Ola Electric.

After launching the S1 Air, Ola Electric currently has three electric scooters in its lineup. There is S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. Ola Electric does not have offline dealerships, they are still following the online sale model. However, Ola Electric is conducting test drives throughout the country. The customers would need to reserve or book their scooters online website. Here, is how one can book an Ola electric scooter online.

The first step that a person needs to do is to visit Ola Electric's website by clicking on this link. Then the person needs to find the “Reserve" button. Now, the person can see all three scooters and their paint schemes, compare them and view the full specification sheet. x

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

After deciding which scooter he or she wants, one would have to select the scooter and the paint scheme. The next step is to select the Pincode where the scooter would get delivered. After reading the terms, conditions and privacy policy, the person has to click “Reserve".

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The web page would ask for the phone number and an OTP to log in and then redirect back to the booking page. The person needs to click on “Continue" then a payment page would appear where the person would need to pay the amount to reserve a slot for the scooter. After successful payment, the website would say “Congrats, you're now part of the revolution". A button with “View Receipt" would also be there which can be helpful in case the customer wants to save the booking receipt for the future which ideally he or she should do.

It is important to note that this means that the scooter has been reserved, the procedure will only move ahead after full payment is done. Ola Electric would notify the customer whenever the purchase window opens.

How to book an Ola electric scooter online?
Step 1 :

Go to Ola Electric website and click on "Reserve"

Step 2 :

Select the scooter's variant and colour scheme

Step 3 :

Enter pincode and click "Reserve"

Step 4 :

Log in with phone number and OTP

Step 5 :

Click "Continue" and complete the payment

Step 6 :

Download and save booking receipt

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 22:03 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Air electric vehicles S1 Pro S1
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Bugatti Chiron's production hits 400 units milestone, brand will make 100 more
Bugatti Chiron's production hits 400 units milestone, brand will make 100 more
Gear up for this Mahindra EV next year
Gear up for this Mahindra EV next year
Autonomous driving cars face uncertain path to US deployment
Autonomous driving cars face uncertain path to US deployment
In pics: Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser with 160 hp
In pics: Ducati Diavel V4 power cruiser with 160 hp
This Mercedes-AMG EV is full on performance
This Mercedes-AMG EV is full on performance

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city