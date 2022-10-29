Ola Electric is following online sale model, they do not have traditional dealerships but a customer can get a test ride if he or she wants.

After launching the S1 Air, Ola Electric currently has three electric scooters in its lineup. There is S1 Air, S1 and S1 Pro. Ola Electric does not have offline dealerships, they are still following the online sale model. However, Ola Electric is conducting test drives throughout the country. The customers would need to reserve or book their scooters online website. Here, is how one can book an Ola electric scooter online.

The first step that a person needs to do is to visit Ola Electric's website by clicking on this link. Then the person needs to find the “Reserve" button. Now, the person can see all three scooters and their paint schemes, compare them and view the full specification sheet. x

After deciding which scooter he or she wants, one would have to select the scooter and the paint scheme. The next step is to select the Pincode where the scooter would get delivered. After reading the terms, conditions and privacy policy, the person has to click “Reserve".

The web page would ask for the phone number and an OTP to log in and then redirect back to the booking page. The person needs to click on “Continue" then a payment page would appear where the person would need to pay the amount to reserve a slot for the scooter. After successful payment, the website would say “Congrats, you're now part of the revolution". A button with “View Receipt" would also be there which can be helpful in case the customer wants to save the booking receipt for the future which ideally he or she should do.

It is important to note that this means that the scooter has been reserved, the procedure will only move ahead after full payment is done. Ola Electric would notify the customer whenever the purchase window opens.

How to book an Ola electric scooter online? Step 1 : Go to Ola Electric website and click on "Reserve" Step 2 : Select the scooter's variant and colour scheme Step 3 : Enter pincode and click "Reserve" Step 4 : Log in with phone number and OTP Step 5 : Click "Continue" and complete the payment Step 6 : Download and save booking receipt

