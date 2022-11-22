How to get the best mileage from your CNG car: Four key tips

India is a highly price-sensitive market, whether for a small-ticket product like a mobile phone or a large-ticket purchase like a car. The price sensitivity is not limited to the upfront pricing for the products but involves the overall cost of ownership. This is why while buying a vehicle, even if it costs over ₹10 lakhs, consumers tend to ask a common question, “How much does it offer?" The concern about fuel efficiency remains a major factor when making the purchasing decision. However, it must be understood that fuel efficiency depends on drivers or owners majorly and getting the optimum mileage depends on the driving nature and some other easily controllable factors.

Also Read : How to defog your car's windshield: Follow these steps

The rule applies not only to petrol or diesel cars but to CNG vehicles as well. In recent times, with the incessant surge in petrol and diesel pricing, CNG has become a viable and popular fuel alternative. Many people are opting for CNG vehicles. While the existing vehicle owners are opting for retrofitting their vehicles with aftermarket CNG kits, new vehicle buyers are showing interest in factory-fitted CNG cars. This trend has prompted several automakers like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Hyundai to introduce several models with factory-fitted CNG kits. These vehicles can run on both petrol and CNG fuels.

For any vehicle owner, fuel efficiency is crucial. More mileage means more savings and a better cost of ownership. The popularity behind the CNG lies in this factor. CNG is significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel. One kg of CNG in New Delhi is available at ₹78.61 on November 22, while a litre of petrol and diesel in the national capital cost ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively. One kg of CNG can offer a substantially better range for a vehicle than one litre of petrol or diesel. What is more important is that CNG is environment friendly compared to petrol or diesel. This is why private and commercial vehicle owners prefer to use CNG. A few simple steps can secure better mileage from a CNG car. Here is to guide you to get better mileage from your CNG car.

Regularly clean air filter

CNG is significantly lighter than air, and a dirty air filter soaked in external contaminants results in trouble for the powertrain. It doesn't allow air to pass smoothly. This results in problems with the air-fuel mixture combustion process in the engine, leading to more pressure on it and higher fuel consumption. Therefore, always ensure the car's air filter is clean enough to let sufficient air pass through it to the combustion chamber to maintain the air-fuel ratio, which will ensure better fuel efficiency. If you are not sure about the quality of the air filter, get it examined regularly by a professional mechanic. Also, don't forget to replace it every 5,000 km. This will ensure your CNG car churns better mileage.

Examine the car clutch regularly

A car clutch is a friction disc that is installed inside a car's gearbox. A worn-out clutch reduces the car's mileage significantly, preventing the engine power from being channelled to the wheels. This results in lower efficiency and higher fuel consumption, ultimately wasting precious fuel. Hence, it is always suggested to ensure that the clutch is in good condition. This can be ensured by using high-quality transmission fluid that makes the gearbox operations smoother and protects it. Also, keep checking the transmission fluid periodically and change the transmission filter as well. Make sure you take a professional mechanic's help for this, as it is a complex process.

Always use a quality spark plug

CNG cars require stronger spark plugs for the ignition process in the engine, as the ignition temperature of a CNG vehicle is much higher than a petrol car. Hence, invest in a good quality spark plug to ensure the CNG-air mixture ignites fully and no fuel is left unburned in the combustion chamber. This will eventually result in better mileage from the CNG vehicle. Make sure you replace the spark plug every 20,000 km with a new one. Also, ensure that the spark plug has the same code and heating range as prescribed by the automaker. Always get the spark plugs examined by a professional when you service your car.

Always maintain optimum tyre pressure

We often forget that the tyres are the only contact between the vehicle and the road. This way, we tend to neglect the tyres. But these four tyres play a very crucial role in ensuring better mileage for a car, among other key factors. Driving on lower air pressure in the tyre increases friction between the rubbers and the road. This puts higher pressure on the engine, resulting in higher fuel consumption. Hence, it is always recommended to check tyre pressure frequently, especially during summer and winter seasons, as heat and cold impact the air pressure inside a tyre. Always ensure you drive a car with recommended tyre pressure.

How to get the best mileage from your CNG car Step 1 : Regularly clean air filter Step 2 : Examine the car clutch regularly Step 3 : Always use a quality spark plug Step 4 : Always maintain optimum tyre pressure

First Published Date: