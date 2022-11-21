HT Auto
Home How-to How To Defog The Car Windshield: Follow These Steps

How to defog your car's windshield: Follow these steps

During monsoons and winter, it is very common for the car windshield to fog. It becomes problematic to see outside from a foggy windshield. It is annoying and can become a safety hazard as well, as you lose visibility. What causes the fogging on the windshield is the difference between humidity and temperature inside and outside the car. In addition to the cold glass, the exterior's contact with the interior temperature also leads to fogging on the windshield. Whenever the outside air comes into contact with the car windshield, it emits steam and results in condensation. If the AC inside the car is on, the difference between the cabin and outside temperatures becomes wider and fogging gets stronger. This issue can be resolved using the car AC. Here are some simple steps to follow to defog your car windshield using the in-car AC and other methods.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 16:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
AC can be used to demystify the windshield.
AC can be used to demystify the windshield.
AC can be used to demystify the windshield.
AC can be used to demystify the windshield.

Also Read : How to check and change engine coolant in your car: Key tips

Increase AC temperature

Increasing the AC temperature inside the car's cabin is one way to defog the windshield. It results in warm air blowing inside the cabin and hitting the windshield, raising its temperature. This can be done by using the car's heater and defogging vents on the bottom of the windshield It is a perfect method to remove the outside glass condensation under humid climate conditions, especially during monsoons.

Open a window for a little bit

In case the outside humidity is lower than the cabin of the car, it means the occupants inside are releasing excess water and moisture. This eventually increases the water content inside the cabin, which can be reduced by opening one or multiple car windows for a little while. Doing this will allow the outside air to circulate freely inside the car, and quickly reduce the dew point inside the car cabin and allow the fogginess on the windshield to dissipate.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Use AC as a dehumidifier

The AC inside the car cabin can be used as a dehumidifier. The majority of modern cars come with climate controls, and this allows the AC systems to turn on automatically when you switch to defrost settings. If you want warm air inside the cabin, the AC will dehumidify the interior air first and then warm it up by blowing the warm air from the heater. If you turn on AC and set it in cooling mode, the cold air application on the windshield will result in slow moisture elimination, as cold air cannot hold as much water as warm air.

Use engine temperature

Make sure the engine temperature is around 90 degrees celsius. This will allow the car's windshield to defog quickly and properly. Combined with the engine temperature it becomes easier for the air conditioning system to defog the windscreen faster. Make sure you do not wipe the mist off the windshield, as it will reduce the visibility by making the glass dirty and streaky.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 16:11 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Maruti_Alto_K10_CNG
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Electric scooters at G20 Summit in Bali demonstrate Asia’s green shoots
Electric scooters at G20 Summit in Bali demonstrate Asia’s green shoots
These electric bicycles from Yamaha can take on tough terrain
These electric bicycles from Yamaha can take on tough terrain
Hero Electric launches safer battery packs for electric two-wheelers
Hero Electric launches safer battery packs for electric two-wheelers
This Mercedes-Benz was a best-seller in 1936
This Mercedes-Benz was a best-seller in 1936
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city