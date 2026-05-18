Tucson [2020-2022] vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2020-2022] Pajero sport Brand Hyundai Mitsubishi Price ₹ 22.55 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage - - Engine Capacity 1999 cc 2477 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.