|Engine
|1995.0 to 1999.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] price starts at ₹ 22.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 27.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in 5 variants. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] top variant price is ₹ 27.33 Lakhs.
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Petrol
₹23.91 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GL (O) 2WD AT Diesel
₹24.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Diesel
₹25.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 4WD AT Diesel
₹27.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic