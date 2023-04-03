What is the mileage of Hyundai Tucson? The Hyundai Tucson mileage is currently Not Available.

Which model of Hyundai Tucson is best? GLS 4WD AT Diesel is the best model among all Hyundai Tucson models with full features. The GLS 4WD AT Diesel variant of the Hyundai Tucson is a good choice.

What is the fuel tank capacity of Hyundai Tucson? The Hyundai Tucson comes with a 62 liters fuel tank.