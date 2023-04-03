HT Auto
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Key Specs
Engine1995.0 to 1999.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Tucson [2020-2022] specs and features

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Alternatives

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic
27.7 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

Diesel | Manual,Automatic
29.98 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

Diesel | Automatic
30.3 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Petrol | Automatic
32.79 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Petrol | Automatic,Manual
41.25 Lakhs*
Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Variants & Price

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] price starts at ₹ 22.55 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 27.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] comes in 5 variants. Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] top variant price is ₹ 27.33 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
22.55 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Petrol
23.91 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GL (O) 2WD AT Diesel
24.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 2WD AT Diesel
25.86 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
GLS 4WD AT Diesel
27.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Specifications and Features

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Engine Type
R 2.0
Max Power
182 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start
Yes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Fuel Type
Diesel
View all Tucson [2020-2022] specs and features
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] News

View All
Hyundai Creta (left) and Venue (right) are two of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India.
Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar now more expensive. Check price list
3 Apr 2023
Hyundai Tucson, powered by a 1.6-litre hybrid engine, scored just 2 star rating at the Green NCAP test.
Despite hybrid power, Hyundai Tucson fairs poorly at Green NCAP test
31 Oct 2022
The new Citroen C5 Aircross will renew its rivalry with the likes of the new generation Hyundai Tucson,, which offers a plethora of features and is priced much lower.
Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Price, specs, features compared
12 Sept 2022
New Gen Hyundai Tucson scored a 5 star safety rating back in Nov 2021, when it was crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Hyundai Tucson fails miserably in Latin NCAP crash test, scores zero
1 Sept 2022
Hyundai Tucson comes as an expensive competitor against Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass vs VW Tiguan: Price, specs, features compared
25 Aug 2022

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Videos

View All
New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
Hyundai Tucson 2022, with 6 airbags, score three stars at Latin NCAP crash test
1 Sept 2022
While Hyundai Tucson 2022 SUV was never built for extreme off-road obstacles, it still is quite capable on less-than-perfect road conditions.
Hyundai Tucson 2022: First Drive Review
12 Aug 2022
Hyundai Tucson SUV was the only ICE vehicle to pass the latest Euro NCAP crash tests featuring five cars.
Watch: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tucson, Ford Mustang Mach-E ace Euro NCAP crash tests
28 Oct 2021
Hyundai is likely to debut the i20 N Line in India as its first performance model later this year.
Hyundai N Line cars to launch in India
9 Aug 2021
Hyundai has unveiled its all-new Tucson N Line SUV.
Hyundai Tucson N Line SUV: First Look
29 Jan 2021

Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] FAQs

The Hyundai Tucson mileage is currently Not Available.
GLS 4WD AT Diesel is the best model among all Hyundai Tucson models with full features. The GLS 4WD AT Diesel variant of the Hyundai Tucson is a good choice.
The Hyundai Tucson comes with a 62 liters fuel tank.
The Hyundai Tucson starts at Rs. 22,55,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi. I20 prices start at Rs. 6,79,900 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to find the best vehicle for you.

