Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

₹ 27.42 to 30 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 13.5 kmpl
Engine 2,477 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Sport 4X2 AT (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 27.42 Lakhs

Sport 4X4 (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 27.82 Lakhs

Sport 4X2 AT Dual Tone (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 27.91 Lakhs

Sport 4X2 AT DualTone BlackTop (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 28.2 Lakhs

Sport 4X4 Dual Tone (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 28.31 Lakhs

Sport 4X4 DualTone BlackTop (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 28.6 Lakhs

Select Plus 4X2 AT (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 29.52 Lakhs

Select Plus 4X4 MT (Diesel) BS IV, 2477 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 30 Lakhs

HT verdict on Pajero Sport

The current-gen Pajero Sport is already a couple of years old and is set to be introduced in a new facelifted avatar in the future. The upcoming Pajero facelift has already been revealed in the international market and will arrive in India by 2021.
Wait for it…

