In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4