Mitsubishi pajerosport

27.45 - 31.23 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mitsubishi pajerosport is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mitsubishi pajerosport Specs

Mitsubishi pajerosport comes in five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The pajerosport measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The ...Read More

Mitsubishi pajerosport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pajero Sport Select Plus MT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline diesel engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 4
Engine
2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Length
4695 mm
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm
Kerb Weight
2040 kg
Height
1840 mm
Width
1815 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Decals
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
-
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
pajerosport vs Fortuner
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
pajerosport vs Gloster
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
Check latest offers
pajerosport vs Meridian
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Check latest offers
pajerosport vs MU-X
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs
Check latest offers
pajerosport vs Alturas G4

Mitsubishi has teased a new compact SUV for ASEAN markets that is slated to debut on August 10.
Can Mitsubishi launch this compact SUV in India? Know here
5 Jun 2023
File photo of Mitsubishi Concept XR-PHEV.
Mitsubishi to sell only EVs, hybrids by mid-2030s
10 Mar 2023
File photo used for representational purpose.
Why Japan's auto market shrunk to allow India to overtake
7 Jan 2023
Discussions between Nissan and Renault began las year around the latter's plan to carve out its electric-vehicle business, known as Ampere.
Nissan CEO talks every day with Renault to reboot alliance
2 Dec 2022
Nissan's logo on display near an automobile assembly plant of Nissan Manufacturing Russia, which is the business owned by the Japanese carmaker in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Nissan to shut Russia business, stares at loss of nearly $687 million
12 Oct 2022
Mitsubishi pajerosport Variants & Price List

Mitsubishi pajerosport price starts at ₹ 27.45 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 31.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mitsubishi pajerosport comes in 5 variants. Mitsubishi pajerosport top variant price is ₹ 29.42 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
27.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2477 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Pajero Sport 2.5 MT
27.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pajero Sport Limited Edition
28.13 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
Pajero Sport Select Plus AT
29.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2477 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Pajero Sport Select Plus MT
29.42 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2477 cc
Diesel
Manual
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

