Mitsubishi pajerosport comes in five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The pajerosport measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The ground clearance of pajerosport is 215 mm. A seven-seat model, Mitsubishi pajerosport sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less