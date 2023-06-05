HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Can Mitsubishi Launch This Compact Suv In India? Know Here

Can Mitsubishi launch this compact SUV in India? Know here

Mitsubishi is readying a new compact SUV for the ASEAN markets, which is slated to debut on August 10 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The Japanese car brand has teased the aggressive front fascia, specifically the prominent LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The upcoming compact SUV looks like the production version of the Mitsubishi XCF concept.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2023, 10:24 AM
Mitsubishi has teased a new compact SUV for ASEAN markets that is slated to debut on August 10.
Mitsubishi has teased a new compact SUV for ASEAN markets that is slated to debut on August 10.

The automaker has teased the front profile of its upcoming XCF concept-based compact SUV. The images suggest that the car will carry a bold look with a black mesh grille. Also, the sculpted bonnet and A-pillar-based speaker integrated into the Yamaha premium audio system also have been teased. The sound system will feature coaxial dual-way speakers and Yamaha-branded tweeters for an immersive sound experience, claimed the automaker.

Also Read : Mitsubishi to sell only EVs, hybrids by mid-2030s

Speaking about the design of the upcoming compact SUV, as the teaser images have revealed, the car retains the split LED headlights, large grille and the sculpted bonnet from the concept.

Mitsubishi claims that the yet-unnamed compact SUV will combine style, practicality and comfort. It claims to come offering a spacious cabin with versatile storage spaces. Also, the SUV claims to be capable of handling rough road surfaces and roads flooded by heavy rains easily. Considering the road and weather conditions of the ASEAN countries, these capabilities of the SUV could be highly useful.

However, Mitsubishi has not revealed anything about the powertrain. It could come with a non-electrified internal combustion engine as its power source. Expect more details to be revealed about the upcoming compact SUV in the coming months as we move closer to the debut. Mitsubishi has promised to launch six new cars before the end of 2023 and a total of 16 new models over the next five years. The upcoming compact SUV will be one of them.

India being one of the major markets for global automakers and having a high demand for SUVs and crossovers, it won't be surprising to see Mitsubishi considering bringing this compact SUV here. However, the automaker has not said anything about launching this car in India.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2023, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Mitsubishi
