2024 Mitsubishi Pajero revealed in Thailand. Should it come to India?

Mitsubishi has taken the wraps off the 2024 Pajero Sport in Thailand bringing notable upgrades to the full-size SUV. The 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport brings a second facelift in the model’s lifecycle since it was first introduced nine years ago globally. The upgrades on the MY2024 Pajero Sport are extensive and should keep the SUV relevant in several markets for a few more years. Here’s what’s new on the Pajero Sport facelift.

The new Thai-spec Mitsubishi Pajero Sport now comes with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine tuned for 181 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. The motor continues to draw power from manual and automatic gearbox choices with Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD II system on the top-spec variant. It also gets four off-road driving modes - gravel, mud/snow, sand, and rock.

The 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport gets reworked grille, front and rear bumpers, and new 18-inch alloy wheels

The exterior has been refreshed on the 2024 Pajero Sport. The SUV now gets a new hexagonal grille and reworked front and rear bumpers. The model rides on new 18-inch black monotone alloy wheels, while the ORVMs and door handles are also finished in black. The cabin now comes with a dual-tone black and burgundy colour scheme with smoked titanium accents on the door and air vents.

The big upgrades to the cabin include a revised three-spoke steering wheel with integrated buttons and paddle shifters and eight-way adjustable front seats with lumbar support for the driver. The cabin tech upgrades as well including a new 8-inch digital instrument console, an 8-speaker Mitsubishi Power Sound System, as well as a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The cabin gets a new 8-inch digital instrument console and infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a host of active and safety features

Other features include an air purifier, electronic parking brake with an auto hold function, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system and more. The automaker has also introduced the Mitsubishi Remote Control app on the 2024 Pajero Sport bringing vehicle telematics as well as car finder, tailgate operation and vehicle information on the mobile app.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport was on sale in India until January 2020 when the company decided to completely cease operations in the country. Nevertheless, the Pajero nameplate holds a massive following in India and it’ll certainly get enough attention, should the brand think of another innings in the future. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is even more relevant considering rumour mills are rife about the Ford Endeavour making a return, while the next-generation Toyota Fortuner is also on its way.

The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport facelift is relegated to international markets at the moment with the automaker announcing no plans for an India return

Interestingly, Mitsubishi returned to India earlier this year in a partnership with TVS Mobility. However, the Japanese automaker won’t be selling its cars in the country and aims to offer various services ranging from new vehicle sales to fleet operating solutions under the collaboration.

