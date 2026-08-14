In 2026 when choosing between the MG Gloster and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Gloster Price starts at Rs. 41.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Gloster: 1996 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gloster vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gloster
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|MG
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 41.07 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4