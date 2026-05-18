Tucson [2022-2025] vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Pajero sport Brand Hyundai Mitsubishi Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2477 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.