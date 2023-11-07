In 2024 Oben Rorr or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 Oben Rorr or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Oben Rorr Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Rorr up to 187 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
...Read More
Read Less