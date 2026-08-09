In 2026 Honda XBlade or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XBlade vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS