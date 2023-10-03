In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Maestro Edge 110 vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 110 Xl100 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 62,750 ₹ 44,998 Mileage 45 kmpl 55 to 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 110.9 cc 99.7 cc Power 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm PS 4.4 PS PS