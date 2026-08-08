In 2026 HCD India NPS Cargo or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of NPS Cargo up to 70 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
NPS Cargo vs Gracy i Comparison