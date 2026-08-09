N8 Thunderstrom vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom Elite Brand Enigma Prevail Electric Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 2.94 kWh - Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.