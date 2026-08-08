In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Crink Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Crink pro
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|90-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|2.96 kWh
|Charging Time
|40 min
|6-7 Hours (100%)