In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.