Ducati XDiavel vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Displacement
1262 cc1340 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm81 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95918,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00016,90,000
RTO
1,53,2001,35,200
Insurance
43,75944,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39440,184

    Latest News

    Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition.
    Suzuki unveils the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa, looks more striking than ever
    1 Jul 2023
    Suzuki Hayabusa has defined the word legendary in the world of superbikes for decades.
    Suzuki Motorcycle records highest-ever domestic sales in October at 84,302 units
    2 Nov 2023
    The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
    Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
    17 Feb 2023
    The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is now OBD2-A compliant in keeping with the new norms and gets 3 new dual-tone colours
    2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched with OBD2 compliance and three new colours
    7 Apr 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.40 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    2022 Suzuki Hayabusa: Road Test Review
    5 Jul 2021
    View all
     