In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 900 xr [2022-2025]
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12.55 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.8 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|895 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|104.6 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS