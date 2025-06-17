2025 Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India. Here's what it gets

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the XL750 Transalp, expanding its adventure motorcycle range in the country. Priced at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), the XL750 Transalp will be available through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships, with deliveries set to begin in July 2025. Here are five key highlights that set this ADV apart:

The 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp features a 755cc parallel-twin cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm

1 Design The XL750 Transalp carries a dual-purpose design that balances urban sharpness with off-road ruggedness. Its aerodynamic visor and dual LED projector headlamps are directly inspired by Honda’s flagship Africa Twin. The tall stance and spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear) give it the presence and capability expected from a serious adventure tourer. It comes in two colours: Ross White and Graphite Black.

2 Features At the centre of the cockpit is a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with improved sunlight visibility, thanks to optical bonding. It’s equipped with Honda RoadSync connectivity, allowing riders to manage navigation, calls, messages, and music using a four-way toggle switch. Additional conveniences include emergency stop signal, auto turn signal cancellation, and backlit switchgear for improved usability in low-light conditions.

3 Specs Powering the Transalp is a 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the engine benefits from Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) tech, offering precise throttle control across varying terrain.

4 Rider aids The bike offers five riding modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User—each adjusting power delivery, engine braking, traction control (HSTC), and ABS sensitivity. These modes allow riders to tailor the bike’s performance for different environments, whether it's city commuting or trail riding.

5 Hardware The XL750 Transalp uses Showa 43mm USD front forks and a Pro-Link rear monoshock, both tuned for improved damping on rough surfaces. Braking is handled by dual 310mm front discs and a 256mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard—ensuring confident stopping in varied conditions.

