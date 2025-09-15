In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 r [2021-2025]
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 19 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.12 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|110.1 PS PS