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HomeCompare BikesS 1000 R [2021-2025] vs SuperSport 950

BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 19 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 R [2021-2025] engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 R [2021-2025] in 4 colours. The S 1000 R [2021-2025] mileage is around 16.12 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
S 1000 R [2021-2025] vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 r [2021-2025] Supersport 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 19 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage16.12 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc937 cc
Power165 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
S 1000 R [2021-2025]
BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025]
2021 S 1000 R STD
₹19 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW S 1000 R [2021-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L16 L
Length
2090 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1478 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg210 kg
Height
1115 mm1186 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm810 mm
Width
812 mm750 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17,Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm245 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
264 km284.8 km
Max Speed
200 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
165 PS @ 11000 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm67.5 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc937 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water/Oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke In-line Engine, Four Valves per Cylinder, Two Overhead CamshaftsL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Clutch
Anti-hopping ClutchSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
80 mm94 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preloadProgressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stageFully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,DynamicSport, Touring and Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobiliser, Drop Sensor, On-board Computer, Handbrake Lever Adjustable, Detachable License Plate Holder, Hill Start Control, Race ABS (Partly-integral), ABS Linked With Riding Modes, Passenger Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah12V 6.5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,99,65618,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
19,00,00017,16,100
RTO
1,52,0001,37,288
Insurance
47,65644,770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,12940,798

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