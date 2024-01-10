In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less