In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Flex engine makes power & torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar 180 vs Flex Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Flex
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.