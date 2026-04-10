In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 180
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|42.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|178 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS