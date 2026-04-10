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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Pulsar 180 engine makes power and torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 180 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 180 Xtreme200r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 93,400
Mileage42.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity178 cc199.6 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 180 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2035 mm2062 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1337 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg149 kg
Height
1115 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm778 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine-
Max Torque
14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
178.6 cc199.6 cc
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock AbsorberAdjustable Monshock Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti Friction BushTelescopic Hydraulic Type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
Battery Capacity
12 V4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbYes
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,01593,400
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,23593,400
RTO
9,5890
Insurance
9,1360
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9012,007

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