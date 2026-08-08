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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs Platina 110 H Gear

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Platina 110 h gear
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 68,077₹ 59,738
Mileage51.46 kmpl72.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc115 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Head Light
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Length
2055 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1255 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg122 kg
Height
1060 mm1100 mm
Width
755 mm713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignitionDigital Twin Spark Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc115.45 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameTubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Type
Commuter BikesCommuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16481,242
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84366,739
RTO
6,2275,869
Insurance
6,0945,579
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,746

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