In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Platina 110 H Gear Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Platina 110 h gear
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 59,738
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|72.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|115 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm