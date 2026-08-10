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BAJAJ Platina 110 H Gear

₹59,738 - 67,360*
4.5
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Platina 110 H GearvsHF Deluxe
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284
Platina 110 H GearvsCT110
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
Platina 110 H GearvsSport
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
Platina 110 H GearvsRadeon
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

65,407
Platina 110 H GearvsPlatina 100
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507
Platina 110 H GearvsShine 100 DX

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Variants

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear price starts at ₹ 59,738 .
1 Variant Available
Platina 110 H Gear Disc BS6
₹59,738*
115.45 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear image
Rs. 59,738Onwards
4.51
115.45 cc8.6 PS9.81 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2006 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110 H GearVSHF Deluxe
Bajaj CT110Bajaj CT110 imageRs. 67,284Onwards
4.75
115.45 cc9.5 PS9.9 NmCommuter Bikes118 kg1998 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110 H GearVSCT110
TVS SportTVS Sport imageRs. 55,100Onwards
4.4103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1950 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110 H GearVSSport
TVS RadeonTVS Radeon imageRs. 55,100Onwards
4.7103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes113 kg2025 mmDiscDrumAlloyPlatina 110 H GearVSRadeon
Bajaj Platina 100Bajaj Platina 100 imageRs. 65,407Onwards
3.9202
102 cc7.9 PS8.3 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110 H GearVSPlatina 100
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 imageRs. 61,500Onwards
4.31
---Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes51 kg-DiscDiscSpokePlatina 110 H GearVSAtum Version 1.0

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Images

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Image 1
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Image 2
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Image 3
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Image 4
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Image 5
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Image 6

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
5Features
4Safety
4Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Platina: Pure Platinum Quality
The Platina is a great bike in this segment due to its looks, comfort, and telescopic suspension, which make it better than others.
By: Jatinbhai (Nov 9, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

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Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Specifications and Features

Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage72.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine115.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Platina 110 H Gear specs and features

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