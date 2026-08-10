Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Key Specs
- Engine115 cc
- Mileage72
- Kerb Weight122 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
|Rs. 59,738Onwards
|115.45 cc
|8.6 PS
|9.81 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|122 kg
|2006 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110 H GearVSHF Deluxe
|Bajaj CT110
|Rs. 67,284Onwards
|115.45 cc
|9.5 PS
|9.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|118 kg
|1998 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110 H GearVSCT110
|TVS Sport
|Rs. 55,100Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1950 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110 H GearVSSport
|TVS Radeon
|Rs. 55,100Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|113 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110 H GearVSRadeon
|Bajaj Platina 100
|Rs. 65,407Onwards
|102 cc
|7.9 PS
|8.3 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2006 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110 H GearVSPlatina 100
|Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
|Rs. 61,500Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Commuter Bikes,Street Bikes
|51 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Platina 110 H GearVSAtum Version 1.0
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|115.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Bajaj Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Commuter Bikes