HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPlatina 110 H Gear vs Radeon

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear vs TVS Radeon

Filters
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark IgnitionECU
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multiple-disc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,24271,882
Ex-Showroom Price
66,73961,242
RTO
5,8694,899
Insurance
5,5795,741
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7461,545

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details