In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Radeon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.19 PS PS