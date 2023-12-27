Saved Articles

Bajaj CT110 vs Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark IgnitionDigital Twin Spark Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc115.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21781,242
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06166,739
RTO
3,4835,869
Insurance
5,6735,579
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,746

