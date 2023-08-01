HT Auto
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

59,738 - 67,360*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Specs

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear comes with 115.45 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Platina 110 H Gear starts at Rs. 59,738 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm
Width
713 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
110 mm wheel travel, SOS suspension with Nitrox gas canister
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
H Gear System, Anti Skid Braking
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
DRLs
Yes

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Platina 110 ... vs Splendor Plu...
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

64,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Platina 110 ... vs Shine 100
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
Check latest offers
Platina 110 ... vs CT110
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

63,338 - 72,515
Check latest offers
Platina 110 ... vs Star City Pl...
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Check latest offers
Platina 110 ... vs Platina 110

Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Variants & Price List

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear price starts at ₹ 59,738 and goes upto ₹ 67,360 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear top variant price is ₹ 59,738.

Disc BS6
59,738* *Last Recorded Price
115.45 cc
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

