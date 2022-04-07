|Max Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark Ignition
|ECU - Electronic Control Unit
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|115.45 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Electronic Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹81,242
|₹68,375
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹66,739
|₹57,330
|RTO
|₹5,869
|₹4,206
|Insurance
|₹5,579
|₹5,197
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹1,642
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,746
|₹1,469