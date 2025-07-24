In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs. 59,738 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Platina 110 H Gear vs Shine 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110 h gear
|Shine 100
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 59,738
|₹ 63,191
|Mileage
|72.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115 cc
|98.98 cc
|Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|7.38 PS PS