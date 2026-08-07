In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Bravo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Bravo vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|ADMS
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|115 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-